More world-class Filipina beauties

1 SHARES Share Tweet

INT’L PAGEANT ACHIEVERS – Highspeed contributor Mel Caparas adds some world-class Filipina beauties. Or as he calls them international pageant achievers. Included on the list are male-pageant winners and runners-up.



Titleholders are:

Jessica Eribal – Mrs. International 2017

John Raspado – Mr. Gay World 2017

Melody Rom – Miss Teen Int’l. Model Discovery 2017

Joyce Pilarsky – Mother of the Universe 2017

Gehenna Mari Bana – Miss Trans Star Int’l. Beyond the Crown 2017

Kysha Lyn Guinto – Miss Cultural World 2017

Alexis Tan – Miss Mardi Gras Int’l. 2017

Jennifer Helen Weigel – Mrs. Globe 2017 Woman of the year

May Eve Adeline Escoto – Miss Asia Global 2017

Michelle Eleonor Villegas – Miss Plus Size Int’l. 2017

Hadrian Kim Bueno – Super Model Universe 2017

Al Reggie Dimalanas – Mister Culture World Arts 2017

Jabs Barcenas – Mister Global Youth Ambassador 2017

Rod Contreras – Mister Young International 2017

Runners-up are:

Nelda Ibe – 1st RU, Miss Globe 2017

Elizabeth Clenci – 2nd RU, Miss Grand International 2017

Ilene de Vera – 4th RU, Miss Asia Pacific International 2017

Sammie Anne Legaspi – 1st RU, Miss Lumiere Int’l. 2017

Samantha Iris Ricalde – 1st RU, Teen face of Beauty Int’l. 2017

Tricia Manalo – 2nd RU, Miss Tourism Universe 2017

Edvher Nicole Sison – 1st RU, Mini Miss Tourism World 2017

Jerrica Yan – 2nd RU, Little Miss Tourism World 2017

Arnold Provido – 2nd RU, Mister Planet 2017

Reginald Banatin – 4th RU, Mister Grand International 2017

Paul Guarnes – 1st RU, Mister Universal Ambassador 2017

Hannah Khayle Iglesia – 1st RU (Graphic Model Category), Asian Int’l. Super Model 2017

Sarah Jane Real – 3rd RU, Mrs. World Peace

Angelo Adario – 2nd RU, Mister Tourism world 2017

Related

comments