More world-class Filipina beauties

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
INT’L PAGEANT ACHIEVERS – Highspeed contributor Mel Caparas adds some world-class Filipina beauties. Or as he calls them international pageant achievers. Included on the list are male-pageant winners and runners-up.
Titleholders are:
Jessica Eribal – Mrs. International 2017
John Raspado – Mr. Gay World 2017
Melody Rom – Miss Teen Int’l. Model Discovery 2017
Joyce Pilarsky – Mother of the Universe 2017
Gehenna Mari Bana – Miss Trans Star Int’l. Beyond the Crown 2017
Kysha Lyn Guinto – Miss Cultural World 2017
Alexis Tan – Miss Mardi Gras Int’l. 2017
Jennifer Helen Weigel – Mrs. Globe 2017 Woman of the year
May Eve Adeline Escoto – Miss Asia Global 2017
Michelle Eleonor Villegas – Miss Plus Size Int’l. 2017
Hadrian Kim Bueno – Super Model Universe 2017
Al Reggie Dimalanas – Mister Culture World Arts 2017
Jabs Barcenas – Mister Global Youth Ambassador 2017
Rod Contreras – Mister Young International 2017
Runners-up are:
Nelda Ibe – 1st RU, Miss Globe 2017
Elizabeth Clenci – 2nd RU, Miss Grand International 2017
Ilene de Vera – 4th RU, Miss Asia Pacific International 2017
Sammie Anne Legaspi – 1st RU, Miss Lumiere Int’l. 2017
Samantha Iris Ricalde – 1st RU, Teen face of Beauty Int’l. 2017
Tricia Manalo – 2nd RU, Miss Tourism Universe 2017
Edvher Nicole Sison – 1st RU, Mini Miss Tourism World 2017
Jerrica Yan – 2nd RU, Little Miss Tourism World 2017
Arnold Provido – 2nd RU, Mister Planet 2017
Reginald Banatin – 4th RU, Mister Grand International 2017
Paul Guarnes – 1st RU, Mister Universal Ambassador 2017
Hannah Khayle Iglesia – 1st RU (Graphic Model Category), Asian Int’l. Super Model 2017
Sarah Jane Real – 3rd RU, Mrs. World Peace
Angelo Adario – 2nd RU, Mister Tourism world 2017