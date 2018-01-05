  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    More world-class Filipina beauties

    January 5, 2018 | Filed under: Entertainment,Featured | Posted by:

    INT’L PAGEANT ACHIEVERS – Highspeed contributor Mel Caparas adds some world-class Filipina beauties. Or as he calls them international pageant achievers. Included on the list are male-pageant winners and runners-up.

    Titleholders are:

    Jessica Eribal – Mrs. International 2017

    John Raspado – Mr. Gay World 2017

    Melody Rom – Miss Teen Int’l. Model Discovery 2017

    Joyce Pilarsky – Mother of the Universe 2017

    Gehenna Mari Bana – Miss Trans Star Int’l. Beyond the Crown 2017

    Kysha Lyn Guinto – Miss Cultural World 2017

    Alexis Tan – Miss Mardi Gras Int’l. 2017

    Jennifer Helen Weigel – Mrs. Globe 2017 Woman of the year

    May Eve Adeline Escoto – Miss Asia Global 2017

    Michelle Eleonor Villegas – Miss Plus Size Int’l. 2017

    Hadrian Kim Bueno – Super Model Universe 2017

    Al Reggie Dimalanas – Mister Culture World Arts 2017

    Jabs Barcenas – Mister Global Youth Ambassador 2017

    Rod Contreras – Mister Young International 2017

    Runners-up are:

    Nelda Ibe – 1st RU, Miss Globe 2017

    Elizabeth Clenci – 2nd RU, Miss Grand International 2017

    Ilene de Vera – 4th RU, Miss Asia Pacific International 2017

    Sammie Anne Legaspi – 1st RU, Miss Lumiere Int’l. 2017

    Samantha Iris Ricalde – 1st RU, Teen face of Beauty Int’l. 2017

    Tricia Manalo – 2nd RU, Miss Tourism Universe 2017

    Edvher Nicole Sison – 1st RU, Mini Miss Tourism World 2017

    Jerrica Yan – 2nd RU, Little Miss Tourism World 2017

    Arnold Provido – 2nd RU, Mister Planet 2017

    Reginald Banatin – 4th RU, Mister Grand International 2017

    Paul Guarnes – 1st RU, Mister Universal Ambassador 2017

    Hannah Khayle Iglesia – 1st RU (Graphic Model Category), Asian Int’l. Super Model 2017

    Sarah Jane Real – 3rd RU, Mrs. World Peace

    Angelo Adario – 2nd RU, Mister Tourism world 2017

