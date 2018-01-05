New rules on gov’t overseas travels issued

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

Government officials have been advised to focus on their jobs at home and avoid costly foreign travels even as President Duterte is gearing up for his own string of overseas trips this year.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the Palace has issued new guidelines limiting foreign travels of government officials and personnel in the Executive branch.



“This is the President’s unilateral decision to crack down on foreign travels of government officials. He believes that government officials should concentrate on their jobs here in the Philippines,” Roque said.

Under the memorandum issued by Malacañang, Roque said official foreign trips must be related to the functions of the government.

“It must not be too pricey, it must not be too costly, and the benefits to the country of the trip must be substantial,” he added.

All government employees must also get approval for any foreign travel be it official or personal, Roque added.

The latest travel guidelines were contained in a memorandum signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea last Jan. 3 in line with the President’s aversion to extravagant and lavish trips.

Meantime, while foreign trips of officials are being restricted, Duterte is expected to strengthen the country’s partnership with foreign nations in planned trips this year.

The President is expected to participate in the commemorative summit of India-Association of Southeast Asian Nations in New Delhi on Jan. 25, according to his spokesman Harry Roque. The upcoming assembly marks the 25th anniversary of India’s partnership with the regional bloc.

Apart from India, Roque said the President may also visit Australia, South Korea, and Israel this year although details are still being worked out.

Sydney is expected to host the ASEAN-Australia special summit this March.

