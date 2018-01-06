BIFF razes 19 houses in Maguindanao

4 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ali G. Macabalang

Cotabato City – Combatants of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) as led by Esmael Abdulmalik killed a Teduray farmer and torched 19 houses in a rampage prompted purportedly by the death of several comrades at the hands of the military.



A source said the Daesh-inspired terrorists first razed three houses on Dec. 26 at barangay Lipongo.

The rampage continued on Dec. 29, with the burning of an additional 16 houses in a Teduray village inDatu Hofer,Maguindanao near Mount Firis.

At least 285 Teduray families have already fled their homes following the attacks.

Meanwhile, provincial budget office chief Lynette Estandarte, who also heads Governor Esmael Mangudadatu’s People’s Relief and Medical Mission, called offa trip to the harassed Teduray villages on advice of the military.

Supposedly, several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) had been planted randomly in Datu Hofer town by the BIFF.

All that said, the 6th Infantry Division vowed tocontinue its pursuit of the bandit group, alerting civilians in affected areas to be cautious of possible retaliatory attacks.

Related

comments