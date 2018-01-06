Kim, Yeng perform alongside top Chinese artists

By Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud. – Maya Angelou

YENG WITH CHINESE STARS: Yeng Constantino and Kim Chiu mark another milestone in their careers as they perform alongside popular Chinese performers in the first-ever Phil-Chi Star Concert dubbed “Nice to Meet You” happening on Jan. 17, 2018 (Wednesday), 8 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.



They will join Chinese artists G.E.M., Della Wu, Chief (Chao Chuan), and Da Zhuang in a massive concert produced by the Philippine Dragon Media Network (PDMN).

The event is said to be the biggest music event at the start of the new year. It hopes to promote both local and Chinese music in our audiences.

PDMN has partnered with Star Music and Cornerstone Entertainment to bring in local artists to perform with the Chinese celebrity guests.

Yeng has a version of her huge hit “Ikaw” in Mandarin, while Kim, who just released her third album “Touch of Your Love” under Star Music, has recorded a couple of Chinese songs in the past, such as “Peng Yu” and “Yue Liang Dai Biao Wo de Xin.”

Aside from the two female singers, the world-renowned Loboc Children’s Choir from Loboc, Bohol will also perform at the concert.

Tickets are available at all SM Tickets outlets, Lucky Chinatown Mall Ground Floor Concierge, and at smtickets.com.

GMA RECORDS WELCOMES THEM: Ai-Ai de las Alas, Gabbi Garcia, One Up, Papa Obet, and Kristoffer Martin recently signed contracts with GMA Records.

Comedy Queen Ai-Ai entered a distribution deal with GMA Records to release her single with vocal group Ex Batallion.

Her single, “Walang Pinipili,” will be digitally released for download and streaming beginning Nov. 19 on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, and over 180 digital stores worldwide.

Gabbi Garcia’s first single is called “All I Need,” which she composed. The single was co-produced by Christian Bautista.

Meanwhile, One Up thanks GMA Records for trusting them.

The boyband releases their single “Smile,” written, produced and arranged by Kiko Salazar.

Excited to finally release his first single entitled “Una Kong Pasko” is Barangay LS FM jock Papa Obet.

Meanwhile, Kristoffer Martin’s single, “Paulit-ulit,” is a product of Filscap Songwriting Camp and is penned by Jam Ruiz.

