Cebu mall fire rages on

By KIER EDISON C. BELLEZA

CEBU CITY – A fire official here admitted it might take them two to three more days before they can totally subdue the fire that hit Metro Gaisano Ayala Cebu on Friday.



Supt. Rolando Orbeta, Assistant Regional Director for Operations of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Central Visayas, acknowledged it is difficult for him to issue an exact time frame as to when the fire will be declared “under control” as they are yet to breach the inner core of the establishment.

Orbeta noted, “There is zero visibility inside and it’s really hot. What we did was to hammer portions of the façade of the building to let the smoke and heat out because once it is ventilated, from there we can penetrate.”

“What we can assure our people is that we are doing our very best to put out the fire, we are trying our best to stop it in 24 hours,” he added.

The mall was still burning as of 3:30 p.m. yesterday.

It has reached Task Force Bravo at around 8: 45 a.m., which corresponds to a seventh alarm level.

There were around 50 fire trucks in the area since Friday night.

“When it comes to fire trucks and water resources, we do not have a problem,” Orbeta said. “In fact, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District has diverted its water concentration in this area.”

The fire official made clear however, the fire has been “contained” and will not spread to nearby establishments.

As to reports about the mall ‘s fire alarms having supposedly malfunctioned, Orbeta said, “We have to verify that first; we need to wait for the outcome of the investigation.”

Mall management assured all customers and personnel of the have all been safely evacuated.

Vincent Tomaneng, Corporate Secretary and Chief Legal Counsel of the Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI), which manages the mall, said they will take care of the employees whose work has been affected by the incident vowing to “make the necessary arrangements in due time.”

In a statement, MRSGI said fire alarms were initially raised when smoke was seen coming out of the third floor stock room at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

“We still have to conduct an investigation. We need to invite personnel from the mall, we need to get statements first,” Orbeta said.

Cebu City Police Office Director Sr. Supt Joel Doria, in a separate interview, said his men are still in the area and will stay there until the fire has been declared under control.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), meanwhile, raised a haze alert over Cebu Business Park and nearby areas as smoke continues to billow from the mall.

“Everyone living or staying near Cebu Business Park who have cardio-vascular problem are advised to temporarily evacuate or transfer to a safer area due to heavy hazardous or toxic fumes from the on-going fire,” said CCDRRMO Chief Nagiel Bañacia.

He advised the public, especially those in barangays Kamputhaw, Luz, Hippodromo, Mabolo and Lahug to visit health facilities as smoke exposure could lead to respiratory problems.

“These centers are open and are manned by personnel from the City Health Department (CHD),” Bañacia said.

