CoA orders refund of P46-M bonus

By Ben R. Rosario

The Commission on Audit has ruled with finality that former and incumbent Iloilo City officials, including a congressman and its current mayor, should be held liable and must refund the total of P46,424,328.24 they received in Productivity Enhancement Incentive in 2009.



In a decision on a petition for review filed by Mayor Jed Patrick E. Mabilog, who represented himself and rank-and-file employees who received the cash benefit, the three-man CoA Commission Proper upheld an earlier decision on the issue made by the regional director of the CoA Regional Office No. 6.

Aside from Mabilog, who was vice mayor in 2009, also ordered to refund the amount was former mayor and incumbent Rep. Jerry Trenas.

