Former PSG man shot dead

3 SHARES Share Tweet

By ALI G. MACABALANG, with additional report from Malu Cadelina Manar

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A former officer of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) was shot dead Friday in Magpet, North Cotabato.



Police identified the fatality as retired Army Sgt. Ronel Vale Galupo, 43.

A radio report quoting the Magpet police said Galupo was shot dead at about 6 p.m. Friday right in front of his residence at Barangay Poblacion in Magpet town.

He succumbed to several bullet wounds in the chest and the head.

According to witnesses, his attackers fled aboard a motorcycle.

Grieving relatives suspected the New People’s Army (NPA) was behind the killing of their kin.

Only last Dec. 28, Senior Insp. Menardo Cui, Magpet deputy police chief, was snatched by suspected NPA rebels. He is still missing.

Magpet police, however, is also looking at the possibility of Galupo’s murder as having been precipitated by personal grudge.

Reports said Galupo had a heated altercation with an unidentified neighbor on Jan. 4.

Galupo worked as security personnel of a private firm based in Davao City after he retired from service.

Related

comments