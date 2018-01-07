MMFF is over but…

LAST DAY – Today, Jan. 7, 2018, is the last day of the Metro Manila Film Festival. Big foreign films take over theaters nationwide starting tomorrow. But some of the eight MMFF entries will enjoy extended exhibition.



Hopefully, one of them is “Deadma Walking,” which earned seven nominations and won the best supporting actor award for Edgar Allan Guzman. Not to mention best float, with cash prize to boot.

The box-office and artistic success of “Deadma Walking” prodded producer Rex Tiri to carry on. He’s likely to make at most six movies this year.

MEDIA EXPOSURE – “Deadma Walking” enjoyed extensive exposure in print media and social media, as well.

Cathy Sanchez Babao, columnist and author and grief counselor says, “….enjoyed it so much! So many lessons, on so many layers. It’s both funny and heartbreaking. ‘Deadma Walking’ will get you laughing, crying, and thinking about what really matters in this life.”

(Cathy’s the daughter of respected actress Caridad Sanchez.)

Scriptwriter Gina Marissa Tagasa describes the film as “unique, witty, and touching story about genuine friendship.”

In the book of Manila Standard entertainment editor Isah V. Red, “Deadma Walking” is the best picture of 2017 MMFF, very well written, directed, and acted. Isah is also the president of SPEED (Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors).

AWARDS, AWARDS – This year merits of movies shown in 2017 will be evaluated and judged by various award-giving groups.

They include SPEED, FAMAS, Luna, Urian, Star. Plus campus-based organizations like Pasado and Gawad Tanglaw.

Surely they will consider “Deadma Walking” director Julius Alfonso, writer Eric Cabahug, musical scorer Von de Guzman. Ditto actors Joross Gamboa and EA Guzman (in lead roles) and Dimples Sta. Romana.

Actually, this early direk Julius and writer Eric and producer Rex are already overwhelmed by the excellent feedback which they continue to receive. They thank everyone for their support.

