2 ‘hired guns’ nabbed

Two suspected guns-for-hire were arrested after they killed a 39-year-old woman inside her shanty in Sampaloc, Manila, early yesterday morning.



PO3 Michael Maraggun, case investigator of Manila Police District homicide division, identified the victim as Ritchie San Juan. She was killed inside her house on a railroad track in Algeciras Street in between Maria Clara and Laon-laan Streets in Barangay 485.

The suspects identified as Aljon “Omar” Ando, 25, and Joemar Advincula, 25; both residents of Taguig City, are now temporarily detained at the custodial facility of MPD homicide division.

Initial investigation showed that Ando suddenly barged into the house of San Juan around 2 a.m. and shot her in the head, killing her.

According to the 15-year-old daughter of San Juan, Ando also tried to shoot her but failed.

Police said that Ando tried to escape but a concerned citizen sought the help of patrolling police officers of Sibama Police Community Precinct (PCP), which led to his arrest.

“Nagco-conduct kami ng anti-criminality sa area namin. Nung nandoon na kami sa Laon-laan Street, may nakita kaming komosyon, maraming tao sa labas. Usually, pag ganung mga oras wala ng tao na gising ng ganoong oras,” said PO1 Daniel Salvador of Sibama PCP, one of the four lawmen who arrested Ando.

“Sakay kami ng motorsiklo namin, dumiretso kami doon sa komosyon tapos may isang concerned citizen na lumapit sabay turo doon kay alias “Omar,” added Salvador. When they arrested Ando, police found in his possession a .45-caliber pistol.

Police then brought Ando to the police station and scrutinized his cellphone. They found a text message reportedly sent by Advincula asking his whereabouts.

Police then launched a follow-up operation which resulted in the arrest of Advincula.(Analou de Vera)

