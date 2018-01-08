Trike driver killed in front of wife

A tricycle driver was shot dead at close range in front of his live-in partner by one of the three armed men in Malate, Manila before dawn yesterday.



SPO4 Milbert Balinggan of the Manila Police District (MPD) – Crimes Against Persons Investigation Section identified the victim as Sputnik Gang member Eleros Nodado, 39, of Camachile Street in Malate.

Investigation showed that Nodado was on his way home with his live-in partner Marilou dela Cruz whom he fetched from her duty at a gasoline station about 1 a.m.

When the two reached P. Ocampo near Taal Street, the suspect approached them and blocked their way.

One of the suspects, armed with a still unknown caliber of firearm, held the victim and said, “Ano, ano?” before shooting Nodado in the temple twice. The suspect again shot Nodado twice before escaping.

Four fired cartridge cases and two fired bullets of an unknown caliber of firearm were found in the crime scene.

Balinggan said they have yet to determine the motive behind the killing. (Jaimie Rose A. Aberia)

