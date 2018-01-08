Why Toni and Luis did not end up together?

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

ACTRESS-television host Toni Gonzaga-Soriano believes that showbiz personalities Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola were meant to be as a couple.

“Kasi parang mas bagay po s’ya kay Jessy (Mendiola) na. Parang sila talaga ang meant to be,” said Gonzaga when asked why she did not end up with Manzano, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

But Gonzaga said that she was all praises for Manzano.

“Isa sa mga consistent na tao na naka-trabaho ko. In the beginning, akala ko nung bago lang ako, well he’s courting me at that time, siguro ganito lang ito, best foot forward kaya mabait;

“Pero hindi eh. Ilang taon ko na s’yang kilala. Kung paano ko sya nakilala noon, ganun pa rin. Sabi ko I have to give it to the mom of Luis, kay Miss Vilma Santos and the way she raised Luis talaga. Grabe ‘yung paghanga ko sa kanya dahil napakabuting tao ni Luis,” Gonzaga added.

In November 2017, Manzano dropped out of the sixth season of “Pilipinas Got Talent.” He was replaced by Gonzaga.

“Ibang flavor ang dala ni Toni. Siyempre, Toni ‘yan e,” said Manzano then.

These days, Manzano is in a relationship with Mendiola while Gonzaga is now married to award-winning director Paul Soriano. Gonzaga and Soriano have a son Severiano Elliott.

Manzano did not say why he is no longer part of the Kapamilya talent program.

Returning as judges are Vice Ganda, Robin Padilla, former ABS-CBN president Freddie M. Garcia, and Angel Locsin.

Locsin is the former girlfriend of Manzano.

Gonzaga, 33, also remembered the days when she would audition as a singer.

“Dati I’ve always just wanted to be a singer. Singer lang talaga ang gusto ko kaya lang ‘yung mga panahon na ‘yun, wala namang mga reality singing competition, noontime shows lang ang may mga singing competitions;

“Walang ‘The Voice’ walang ‘PGT’ walang platform na pwede kang kumanta. So nung nalaman ko na may modelling, may hosting, may acting, madami pala kung alam ko lang may acrobatic pinasok ko na rin yun. Lahat, gardening papasukin ko rin,” she said.

Gonzaga, one of the hosts of the reality talent competition “Pilipinas Got Talent,” also recalled she was rejected in one of those auditions in the past.

“I remember this. Hindi ko na sasabihin ‘yung brand. It’s for the face. So sabi ko ok, for the face, maybe they are looking for an Asian beauty. Pagpasok mo syempre puro models na magaganda talaga. Magaganda talaga sila. So syempe parang ‘yung self-esteem mo, ‘shucks pa’no kaya?’” she said.

