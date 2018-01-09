3 killed, 8 injured as vehicle falls off ravine

By MALU CADELINA MANAR

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Three persons, including two teens, were killed, while eight others were seriously hurt after a multi-cab loaded with passengers fell into a ravine at the foot of Mount Apo, Sunday.



Chief Inspector Ramel Hojilla, Kidapawan City police director, identified those slain as Jalilah Salim Ibrahim, 16; Jonaisa Salim Ibrahim, 18; and Panda Pacatua, 62.

Jonaisa and her sister Jalilah were both senior high school students at the Indangan National High School.

Injured were Monjer Ibrahim, 18; Samdil Linao, 19; Merlin Marohom, 15; Javere Salim, 10; Melody Noveno, 18; Tarhata Lumna, 19; Jalil Ibrahim, 20; and Jane Noveno, 47.

In an interview, Monjer said the incident happened around 4 p.m. with the driver of the multi-cab, Moises OclaritLadra, 54, losing control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve along Purok-Tres in Barangay Ilomavis.

Of those onboard the ill-fated cab, only Ladra suffered minor injuries.

Five of the injured, according to reports, are in critical condition.

Hojilla said charges of reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide and multiple frustrated homicide are being prepared against Ladra.

