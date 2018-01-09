Hollywood ex-partners

EXES – Thanks to Hollywood Babble On by Boze Hadleigh, Highspeed has choice cuts (or quotes) on what exes say about each other. That is ex-partners – ex-lovers, ex-husbands, ex-wives.



Desi (Arnaz) is a loser. A gambler, an alcoholic, a skirt-chaser… a financially smart man but self-destructive. He’s just a loser. – LUCILLE BALL

Lucy isn’t a redhead for no reason. She has a big comic talent, but she also has a big, not very funny temper. Not a temperament but a temper. Her tongue is a lethal weapon. She can be very cruel when she wants to be. – DESI ARNAZ

I always knew he’d end up in bed with a boy! – AVA GARDNER, after ex-husband Frank Sinatra wed Mia Farrow.

Jackie married Jack Kennedy for love, I suppose, but didn’t get it. She married the Greek (Onassis) for money and got it. You tell me which was the more successful marriage. – GABRIELLE “COCO” CHANEL

Richard (Burton) is so discriminating, he won’t see a play with anybody in but himself. – ELIZABETH TAYLOR

Yes, Elizabeth and I have been previously bound in matrimony. However, that was a dress rehearsal for this – you know what they say about the second time around. – RICHARD BURTON

Never marry a director. He’ll want to direct you at home, too. It happened to me with Roberto Rossellini, and Paulette Goddard says the same of Charlie Chaplin. – INGRID BERGMAN

I tried hard to make my marriage (to actor Mel Ferrer) work. I discovered that actors are always competing. The men, anyhow. So I cut back on my film schedule, did fewer movies, was with him more often. It still didn’t work out, because even if I worked less, I couldn’t make myself a smaller star – small enough to please him. – AUDREY HEPBURN

I left (husband Burt Reynolds) the day he threw me against the fireplace and cracked my skull. – JUDE CRANE

