Winners in Best Models search named

3 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination. – Jimmy Dean

•

WORLD’S BEST MODELS: Next stop in the pageant scene for Filipino top models: Bulgaria.

This country in southeastern Europe known for its prehistoric culture will be the target of several male and female models out to win the Best Models search launched recently in Manila.



The Philippines is entering the international modelling contest for the first time in 2018 upon the invitation of its organizers, announced project director Jackie B. Maniquiz at a media event recently.

Introduced to the media in a simple fashion show in Mandaluyong City were 20 male and 20 female models divided into two groups: junior and senior.

Forty-five finalists, however, took part in the modelling competition held at City of Dreams Manila.

•

THE WINNERS: Pauline Abigael Ebora and Rafael Gabriel Baquiran were proclaimed winners in the Senior Division in the inaugural edition of World’s Best Models – Philippines held at Chaos inside City of Dreams. They will compete in the Top Model of the World 2018 in Bulgaria.

Runners-up in the Senior Division are: 1st – Alanis Binoya and Ali David, 2nd – Isabel Alves and Renz Cutanda.

Pauline has done shows for Philippine fashion week and gala shows for various designers. A native of General Trias, Cavite, she took up Bachelor of Science in Education.

Rafael, of San Beda College-Alabang, has done shows for Pilipinas Men’s Fashion Week.

Outclassing the other candidates in the Junior Division are Alysa Esponilla and Josh Garcia. Runners-Up are: 1st – Andrea Gonzales and Wilson Yaso, 2nd – Kyle Durado and Daniel Silang.

Alysa, originally from Antique, is a Painter who studies at Regional Lead School for the Arts in Angono, Rizal.

Josh, a freelance model from Antipolo, Rizal,iis a varsity player at La Salle, Antipolo.

World’s Best Models – Philippines was staged by the team composed of Edwin Uy, Pageant Executive Director, Jackie Maniquis – Project Director, Dave Ocampo – Pageant Director, Sarah Gaerlan, Vice President of Decisive Edge, and show director, Markidelos Santos.

“One of our goals is to put up a scholarship foundation for poor but deserving models,” said Uy.

The show was hosted by Ryan Tercero with Katrina Mas as guest performer.

Related

comments