Wife stabs husband over ‘DOTA’

By YAS D. OCAMPO

DAVAO CITY – A man here survived a stabbing attack courtesy of his own wife following an argument over his alleged addiction to the popular online game Defense of the Ancients (DOTA).



In the complaint he filed with police, 28-year-old “Leo” (not his real name) narrated how it all started with him coming home early Saturday morning after enjoying several hours playing DOTA.

Allegedly he got into an argument with his wife who, out of sheer anger, grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed him twice on the forehead.

It could have been fatal, too. Luckily, the scissors were blunt.

According to the 24-year-old wife, who is four months pregnant, she was fed up with her husband prioritizing the online game instead of helping out in the maintenance of their household as with tending to their 1-year old.

She added her husband often leaves her by her lonesome.

The two eventually patched things up with Leo vowing to become a better father and husband.

