GMA starts 2018 with a big bang

OPENING SALVO – The Kapuso channel, GMA, starts 2018 with a big bang. It’s opening salvo is the soap “The One That Got Away,” topbilled by its biggest and brightest stars: Lovi Poe, Rhian Ramos, Max Collins, and Dennis Trillo.



The soap is romantic, comic, and sexy. It also has lessons in love, family, and friendship…and all the craziness that goes with it.

Consider the storyline. Three beautiful and independent ladies have the same ex-boyfriend and they all happen to be still in love with him. Expect fireworks to erupt as they claw their way to their ex-love’s heart. It’s every woman for herself.

MIX OF – Yes, characters.

Dennis Trillo is Liam, the man whom the three woman had a relationship with.

Lovi Poe is Alex, family-oriented and career-driven, but she rejected his marriage proposal thrice, putting ambition over love.

Rhian Ramos is Zoe, swimwear designer and blogger who’s always out for fun. Quite possessive. But their conflicting busy schedules led to a falling apart.

Max Collins is Darcy, who started as Liam’s friend, but eventually they fall for each other. When she got the chance to work abroad, Darcy broke off with Liam.

Liam – the ideal boyfriend, “The One That Got Away” met an accident and found the three exes together in his hospital room.

CO-STARS – Joining the cast of “The One That Got Away” are three charming guys. Ivan Dorschner, Migo Adecer, and Jason Abalos in his very first GMA project.

Very fine actors Luz Valdez, Bembol Roco, and Snooky Serna play somewhat kooky roles. Bembol is the wannabe rock star, Luz the hip but motherly “yaya,” and Snooky the hopeless romantic.

Directed by Mark de la Cruz with Conrado Peru, “The One That Got Away” opens Jan. 15 on GMA Telebabad.

