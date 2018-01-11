More Reds giving up under military’s integration program

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Freddie G. Lazaro and Nonoy E. Lacson

CAMP BANCASI, Butuan City – More and more New People’s Army guerillas are surrendering to the military following the implementation of the Comprehensive Local Integration Program (CLIP).

Yesterday, a finance officer and squad commander of the armed wing of the CPP operating in Southern Mindanao voluntarily surrendered to the 73rd Infantry Battallion (73rd IB).



73rd IB Civil Military Operations (CMO) Officer 1Lt. China Celina P. Castro, identified the surrenderees as Randy N. Atong, alias “Andikon,” alleged finance and logistics officer of Andoy and Basil Platoons of guerilla-Front Committee 51 and Renie C. Atenza, alias “Ryan,” alleged team commander of First Squad, Basil Platoon.

She said the two yielded an M14 and an M16 as with an M203 Grenade Launcher.

“This is an excellent manifestation that our efforts on winning against communist terrorists through focused military operations and Community Support Program (CSP) activities are effective. Because of this, we are expecting more surrenderees in the coming days. Thus, we are reiterating our call on other NPA members to lay down their arms, surrender and avail the Comprehensive Local Integration Program (CLIP)”, said 73rd IB commanding officer Lt. Col. Marion Angcao.

Meanwhile, an NPA guerilla operating in the Ilocos-Cordillera regions voluntarily surrendered to the 50th Infantry Battalion on Monday.

Lieutenant Colonel Martin S. Daiz Jr., commander of the 50th Infantry Battalion, identifiedthe rebel as Noel Omang, also known as “Incha,” 22.

Omang is said to be an active member of Squad 3 of the Kilusang Larangang Guerilya (KLG) Baggas of the Ilocos-Cordillera Regional Committee (ICRC).

According to Daiz, Omang surrendered upon learning about the CLIP program from his relatives.

Omang, who was with the terrorist organization for more than four years, said a few of his companions are alsoplanning to surrender as they had lost confidence and belief in the communist organization.

Brigadier General Perfecto M. Rimando Jr., the commander of the Army’s 5th Infantry Division said the influx of surrenderees from the Cagayan Valley and Cordillera is a clear manifestation that the message of peace is already penetrating the core of the rebels’ twisted belief and doctrine.

On Tuesday, a logistics officer of Squad 3, Team Baking, SECOM-KARA of the Western Mindanano Regional Party Committee of the NPA, surrendered to Joint Task Force Zampelan in Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur after a successful negotiation initiated by the military.

1st Infantry (Tabak) Division Information Officer Maj. Richard A Enciso identified the rebel as Ka Jaypee, 33.

Enciso said Jaypee surrendered to Lt. Col. Virgilio C. Hamos, commanding officer of the 53rd Infantry Battalion stationed in Camp Sabido, Guipos, Zamboangadel Sur, with his AK-47.

Related

comments