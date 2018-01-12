Regal’s opening film: Inspirational drama

FROM SCARY TO – One of the hits of the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival is the scary “Haunted Forest,” topbilled by Regal’s millennial stars. It was the only horror entry to the annual Metro filmfest – actually Regal’s last offering the past year.



Regal opens 2018 with an inspirational drama “Mama’s Girl,” starring Sylvia Sanchez and Sofia Andres as mother and daughter facing the challenges in life, as all others do.

Says Roselle Monteverde, “We want to start the year right by giving our audience something that will inspire them to embrace change, make more time for the people who matter the most, and live life to fullest. ‘Mama’s Girl’ will somehow open an issue and try to bridge the gap between the thrill-seeking millennials and the overly concerned older generation. Lahat tayo ay may matututunan pagkatapos ng pelikula.”

So there, after a good scare in “Haunted Forest,” comes inspiring moments in “Mama’s Girl.”

•

‘MOTHER CLEAVAGE’ – Sylvia Sanchez came to the presscon of “Mama’s Girl” clad in all-black with a neckline dropping down there. Very sexy but classy.

Colleague Rey Pumaloy asked “Why the new look, Ibyang?” – giving her the title “Mother Cleavage.”

To which Ms. Sanchez said, “Wala lang, maiba lang.”

After doing so many mother roles on TV and the big screen, usually conservative and martyr, Sylvia is, in her words, “Ibang tipo naman ng nanay ang makikilala nila – makabago, millennial mom, fighter.”

She believes many can relate to the character of Sofia Andres, “Ang millennials madalas hindi lubos na naiintindihan ang kanilang mga magulang.”

Sofia confesses that on the set of “Mama’s Girl” she felt like Sylvia’s own daughter.

•

STELLAR BILLING – Sharing stellar billing with Sylvia and Sofia are Diego Loyzaga, Jameson Blake, Yana Asistio, Heaven Peralejo, Karen Reyes, Arlene Muhlach, Allan Paule, Alora Sasam.

Directed by Connie S.A. Macatuno.

Sofia, Diego, and Jameson form a love triangle of sorts in “Mama’s Girl.”

•

WISE WORDS – Asked what advice she could give the young stars of “Mama’s Girl,” Sylvia said that first and foremost:

Don’t let the harsh words of others bring you down. Don’t mind them and just carry on, do your best.

Sylvia is speaking from experience. When she was new in showbiz, she heared the most hurtful words thrown at her face. “Di ko sila pinansin, di ako pumatol, ginawa ko ang makakaya ko. Salamat sa Diyos at maraming nagtiwala sa akin.”

She recalled that Regal producer Mother Lily Monteverde and directors Peque Gallaga and Lore Reyes believed in her, “Pinagkatiwalaan nila ako.” She laughed that at that time, “19 inches ang baywang ko. Ngayon di ko na alam.”

No matter Ms. Sylvia Sanchez emerged as one of our finest character actresses, at home in any role.

