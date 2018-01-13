E-jeepneys set to roll off in CdO

By RTA

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (PNA) — Prototype models of the electric version of public utility jeepneys (PUJs) are expected to arrive in this city and will be road-tested for public use, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-10 (LTFRB-10) Regional Director Aminoden Guro said.



The electric or solar-powered jeepneys, more commonly known as “e-jeepneys,” will showcase how the vehicles operate for the appreciation of the riding public, as well asPUJ operators and drivers, Guro said.

“The modernization program is now a reality. People will see for themselves how efficient and convenience these e-jeeps are,” Guro said.

He said One Team, the private entity that acquired the e-jeepneys, is already operating on initial stages in Marikina City, with Cagayan de Oro as one of its pilot areas in the country.

Each unit costs more than a million pesos and can be acquired through a loan scheme at Land Bank.

Guro said One Team will bring in 15 e-jeepneys, which are equipped with global positioning system (GPS), air conditioning system, wi-fi connection, dashcams, and payment terminals. Each unit is also furnished with a ramp for persons with disabilities.

The proposed route for the e-jeepneys, which can accommodate more than 20 passengers, starts from Barangay Puerto, this city, to Barangay Igpit, in Opol town, passing through the newly opened coastal road.

Guro said the e-jeepney route proposal is now pending at the city council of Cagayan de Oro, and is incorporated into the comprehensive route plan of the city’s Roads and Traffic Administration

