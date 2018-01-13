The call of Levi

Gospel Reading: Mk 2:13-17

Jesus went out along the sea. All the crowd came to him and he taught them. As he passed by, he saw Levi, son of Alphaeus, sitting at the customs post. He said to him, “Follow me.” And he got up and followed him. While he was at table in his house, many tax collectors and sinners sat with Jesus and his disciples; for there were many who followed him. Some scribes who were Pharisees saw that he was eating with sinners and tax collectors and said to his disciples, “Why does he eat with tax collectors and sinners?” Jesus heard this and said to them, “Those who are well do not need a physician, but the sick do. I did not come to call the righteous but sinners.”



I DID NOT COME TO CALL THE RIGHTEOUS BUT SINNERS

God calls people to his service often in mysterious ways. Who would expect Jesus to single out a tax collector as one of his closest followers? Or the other eleven? And yet, Jesus calls them – even a would-be traitor. This may be because the Lord trusts in the power of people to change in response to God’s grace. He does not need to call perfect people (who are non-existent, after all).

God calls us to his service as we are, but helps us along the way to purify ourselves so as to become better instruments. It is up to us to take advantage of God’s grace. But the Church is witness to many examples of big sinners who by God’s grace have become the greatest saints.

May we never underestimate the power of God to transform us.

Are you hesitant to serve in the Church because of your self-perception as a sinner? Do you realize that Jesus has come precisely for you?

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

