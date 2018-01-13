‘When love is gone’

WHAT THEY SAY – Highspeed’s recent items on what ex-partners (and even others) in Hollywood say about each other elicited a lot of feedback. And so here are more. Let’s call it… “When love is gone.”



Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford – he’s elastic and she’s plastic. – SANDRA BERNHARD

Joan Crawford thought about marrying Clark Gable and even considered me for a while. But I don’t think Clark or I would have relished playing a supporting part in Miss Crawford’s private life…My advice to most any man in this business is, don’t marry an actress, and I know whereof I speak. – HENRY FONDA

Yes, Vanessa Redgrave is controversial. Her enemies hate her, and her friends dislike her. A great actress. Not a great thinker, though. Me, I’m leftist; her, she’s often just plain lunatic! – director TONY RICHARDSON

Janet Leigh was years ago! Nowadays I wouldn’t be caught dead married to a woman old enough to be my wife! – TONY CURTIS

Gary Merrill was a macho man, but none of my four husbands was man enough to become Mr. Bette Davis! – BETTE DAVIS

I married three actresses. All the world’s a stage, and that includes the bedroom….LAURENCE OLIVIER, who wed Jill Esmond, Vivien Leigh, and Joan Plowright.

I was just really young. I don’t know what his excuse is, but that’s mine. – WINONA RYDER on her breakup with Johnny Depp.

Rex Harrison had a mistress (actress Kay Kendall). I would have been upset, except that I had a lover. He took a step further and asked me to grant him a divorce so he could marry the young lady – or young woman. I thought he was insane until he told me that Kay had only a year or two to live. Then I of course gave him a divorce. People were astonished, but it was merely civilized behavior. The idea was that after Miss Kendall passed away, Rex and I would remarry. He fully expected that to happen, but he didn’t count on my falling in love with my lover (actor Carlos Thompson)… Instead, I married Carlos , who is far more of a star in my life than Rex Harrison ever was. – LILLI PALMER

(Source: Hollywood Babble On by Boze Hadleigh.)

