Confidence and courage without plastic surgery

By Marilyn C. Arayata

SOME people are addicted, not to drugs, alcohol, gambling or shopping. They are addicted to plastic surgery!

You may say there is nothing wrong with it, as long as the people who avail of such service have the means. I would understand the need for reconstructive surgery in case of accidents – and I acknowledge that there are people who think they need to resort to plastic surgery or a series of surgeries just to feel good about themselves.The good news is this: it is possible to feel good about yourself and to achieve the courage and confidence you need without surgery.



Be kind to yourself. You can do this by not highlighting your flaws and imperfections. It is one thing to accept them and reflect on what can be done for personal development. It is another thing to keep mentioning them. When introducing yourself, mention your good qualities and the things that make you stand out. Cross out the words like, “I’m sorry I can not….”, “I am just….” That’s false humility and a lack of a positive self-concept. If you don’t like your own self, how can you expect people to like you?

Real, charming and dependable people are not always the most gorgeous, perfect-looking individuals around. In a society that thrives on relationships, inner beauty plays a very important part. It is why there are still lasting friendships and marriages. Real commitment does not depend on looks and status.

You can also develop courage and confidence by taking things lightly. Avoid getting trapped in your failures, losses, and disappointments. Learn to let go. Never allow criticisms and insults to weigh you down.

There is nothing wrong with striving to look beautiful, but it should not get to the point where a few imperfections will make you think less of yourself. You are worth more than the scars, freckles, wrinkles, and bulges.

