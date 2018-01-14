Espinosa cohort, 2 others nabbed in P1-M drug sting

By LESLEY CAMINADE VESTIL

Cebu City – 3 individuals, including a woman believed to be a cohort of jailed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, were caught Thursday in separate buy-bust operations conducted jointly by the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) Special Operations Task Group and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7), which yielded one million pesos worth of illegal drugs, including shabu and ecstasy.



Nabbed in a subdivision in Bulacao, Talisay here, with at least 250 grams of shabu was Baysay Custodio, 29, a high value target who, according to Emerson Margate, director, PDEA Western Visayas, source her drugs directly from Espinosa.

She is supposedly tasked to handle illegal drug activities for Espinosa in Regions 7 and 8.

“Kung makikita natin ‘yung nilalaruan nya itong dalawang area na’to ay napakalawak talaga, so kung makikita natin na ganun na kalawak yung impluwensya sa drugs malaki na talaga ‘yung network n’ya” Margate said.

Meanwhile, caught in a hotel in AC Cortes St., Barangay Alang alang in Mandaue City here, with 10 pieces of Ecstasy tablets was Richard Ngo Go, 40.

Go’s arrest led police to his source, Neil Benjamin Eugenio Yap, 33, who was caught a few hours later in his residence in Gochan Subdivision, Barangay Quiot, with 15 pieces of ecstasy tablets.

Police Regional Office (PRO-7) regional director Jose Mario Espino believe the duo are supplying these drugs to those celebrating the Sinulog.

Go, is allegedly one of the organizers of the well-known Sinulog party “Life Dance” in Mandaue City.

