More on ‘When love is gone’

3 SHARES Share Tweet

WHAT THEY – Highspeed continues quoting what Hollywood ex-partners (mostly divorced) say about (against) each other. Also what others say… friends and kibitzers alike. That is “When love is gone.”



Joan Collins is a commodity who would sell her own bowel movement. – ANTHONY NEWLEY

My marriage to Angela Lansbury lasted several months. It’s always in my resume, never in hers. She chooses to forget that I was her first. Husband, that is. – RICHARD CROMWELL (said to be gay)

I married late; my husband (actor Stringer Davis) married late. We are the best of friends. He told me he had a crush on John Gielgud, and I respect that. We two are loving companions – no less and no more. – MARGARET RUTHERFORD

Have you noticed how many singers and actors marry models? It’s those shallow men who want pretty something without much brains or talent, not real women, not competition. In showbiz, you can judge a man by his wife. Most actors pick wives the way most American men pick automobiles…. John Travolta, Richard Gere, Billy Joel. Etc. Warren Beatty, if ever he does marry, will choose a model or some sort of nonstar. Those men want trophies, not partners, and certainly not equals. – GLENDA JACKSON, MP (Member of Parliament.)

Madonna and Sean Penn – beauty and the beast, but guess which one? – JOAN RIVERS

Simone (Signoret) is a very patient woman. She has to be to stay married to me. I am so happy that she has never thrown me out. Very long ago. Edith Piaf threw me out. And for me it was a great tragedy, although I was not married to her. – YVES MONTAND

I am married to a fine actor named Rip Torn… The mail carriers are used to our mailbox, which reads Torn Page. –

GERALDINE PAGE

Being married to Dyan Cannon was no picnic, but we had a child together, my only child. It seems that each new marriage is more difficult than the last one. I’m rather a fool for punishment – I keep going back for more, don’t ask me why. – CARY GRANT

I fell in love with Cary Grant…he did not reciprocate the emotion and that disappointed me. Then I spoke with one of his ex-wives, whom I prefer not to name, and she revealed that he is not prone to falling in love with, let us say, actresses… Cary and I became good friends. Not close friends, because he doesn’t let you come too close. If we had gotten married, I doubt he would have let me get too close… It’s better to have a crush on Cary Grant than to have him for a husband. A crush allows you to keep your fantasies. – INGRID BERGMAN

(Source: “Hollywood Babble On” by Boze Hadleigh).

Related

comments