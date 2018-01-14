NBA: Warriors hold off Raptors

TORONTO – Stephen Curry returned from a two-game absence to score 24 points, Klay Thompson had 26 and the Golden State Warriors blew nearly all of a 27-point lead before beating the Toronto Raptors 127-125 on Saturday night.

DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points for the Raptors, but the Warriors had just enough to beat Toronto for the eighth straight time.



Kevin Durant scored 25 points and Draymond Green had 14 for the Warriors, who have won 12 straight on the road. Golden State’s 19 road wins are the most in the NBA.

SPURS 112, NUGGETS 80

SAN ANTONIO – Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points in his return from a three-game absence, Davis Bertans had 18 and San Antonio never trailed in a victory over Denver.

San Antonio won its 14th straight at the AT&T Center, improving the league’s best home record to 19-2.

THUNDER 101, HORNETS 91

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Oklahoma City beat Charlotte to snap a three-game losing streak.

Paul George added 17 points and Steven Adams had 14 rebounds and 11 rebounds as the Thunder avenged a loss earlier this season to the Hornets.

BULLS 107, PISTONS 105

CHICAGO – Zach LaVine scored 14 points in his first game in 11 months, rookie Lauri Markkanen added 19 points and Chicago beat Detroit.

Chicago made 17 3-pointers and held off several late charges by the Pistons to win for the 13th time in its last 20 games.

WIZARDS 119, NETS 113, OT

WASHINGTON – John Wall scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half and overtime and added 16 assists as Washington beat Brooklyn after giving back a 23-point lead.

Bradley Beal added 24 points and Marcin Gortat had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards, who needed their first overtime victory of the season to avoid being swept by the Nets in the season series.

CLIPPERS 126, KINGS 105

LOS ANGELES – Lou Williams scored 26 points and injury-depleted Los Angeles beat Sacramento to get to .500 at the season’s halfway mark.

Willie Reed added 14 points and 13 rebounds starting in place of DeAndre Jordan, who has a sprained left ankle. Blake Griffin had 11 points and nine assists as one of eight Clippers in double figures.

LAKERS 107, MAVERICKS 101, OT

DALLAS – Julius Randle’s rebound and late putback sealed an overtime victory for Los Angeles against Dallas.

With his team leading 104-101, Randle grabbed a rebound on Lonzo Ball’s missed jump shot and scored on the rebound with 18.3 seconds remaining, giving the Lakers a five-point lead they needed to extend a season-best four-game win streak. (The Associated Press)

