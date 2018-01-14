P79-M quarantine facility established in Davao

By Yas D. Ocampo

DAVAO CITY – The national government through the Department of Health (DoH) is establishing a holding facility for emerging diseases in several areas in Mindanao worth P79-million.



Work on the new Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ) office started on Friday with the DoH breaking ground at Magsaysay Ave. here and also in an area some 200 meters away from the Laguindingan Airport in Cagayan de Oro.

In an interview, Assistant Secretary Abdullah Dumama Jr. said they will also establish BoQ facilities in Zamboanga and General Santos City.

Part of the mandate of the BoQ is to address situations deemed “public health emergencies of international concern (PHEIC)”.

