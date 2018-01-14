PBA: Lee versus Ravena

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4:30 p.m. – Kia vs Alaska

6:45 p.m. – Magnolia vs NLEX

Road Warriors seek rebound against Hotshots.

Magnolia and NLEX slug it out for a chance at moving up the ladder with their third win in four games tonight in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



While attention will likely center on the intriguing matchup between Hotshots guard Paul Lee and Road Warriors rookie Kiefer Ravena in the 6:45 p.m. contest, the two teams hope to get the best out of everyone as they look to break from an early logjam with three other ballclubs.

The Hotshots and Road Warriors share second to fifth places with the Blackwater Elite, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, Phoenix Fuel Masters at 2-1, but could be joined by the defending champion San Miguel Beermen and TNT KaTropa depending on the outcome of their game last night in Iloilo City.

San Miguel entered last night’s match as the only unbeaten team with two straight victories while TNT split its first two games.

Magnolia is coming off a 124-77 rout of Kia last Wednesday, but not after dealing with a tight first half. Hotshots coach Chito Victolero would like to see his team play consistent this time as it faces a more-talented NLEX squad.

“It’s a big game for us because we know na coming from a loss ang NLEX, so we know na they will come out very strong,” said Victolero.

NLEX suffered a 102-95 setback to Phoenix exactly a week ago as it struggled against the Fuel Masters’ pressure defense.

Ravena was given a dose of reality after two outstanding performances to start his PBA career with just eight points on 4-of-13 shooting. Kevin Alas also struggled by going 2-of-7 from the field for six points.

Meanwhile, Alaska seeks its second straight victory after a 0-2 start in their 4:30 p.m. curtain raiser against winless Kia.

The Aces nailed their first win of the season-opening conference Wednesday by defeating the Meralco Bolts, 103-98.

The Picanto’ crushing loss to the Hotshots on the same night handed new coach Ricky Dandan a frustrating start to his first stint as a PBA mentor.

Related

comments