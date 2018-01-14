Taking high tech entertainment to a whole new level

TCL brings superior TV experience with TCL’s Asphalt Nitro Racing Competition

TCL Multimedia, the world’s third largest TV manufacturer and leading QLED TV innovator, conducted an exciting virtual racing competition, in partnership with Gameloft, makers of Asphalt Nitro, for mallgoers of the SM Mall of Asia Cyberzone Area in Pasay City.



The three-day racing event gathered hundreds of participants, who competed for the coveted daily grand prize, which is a brand new TCL 32″ D2900 and a smartwatch from Gameloft.

To win the race, every participant was put in a nerve-wracking round of the video game, Asphalt Nitro, and try to finish the race in the shortest possible time.

The winners who emerged on top of the lever board were determined on a daily basis based on the shortest time to reach the line. They are Cezar C. Dela Cruz Jr., Miguel M. Rabago, and Paul Yap.

The top prize shall be claimed at the TCL Sun, Inc. office located at 4/F Zen Towers NA Lopez St., Manila City. The winners must present the notification from TCL representative (direct message on Instagram or announcement on Facebook), together with any valid ID.

Redefining TV entertainment experience

During the racing event, the participants enjoyed the thrilling features of TCL C2 Android TV and the TCL X3 TV. These sleek and state-of-the-art TVs promise a whole new and exciting entertainment experience with its cutting-edge innovations in connectivity, picture quality, sound, and multi-functional features.

“Today, TV is more than just for watching your favorite programs. It is an experience that encompasses everything you are looking for,” said Eason Cai, chief executive officer of TCL. “Consumers now want a TV that allows them to connect to the internet, play their favorite games, watch live streaming programs, and even listen to their favorite tunes. TCL’s C2 Android and X3 offer multi-dimensional entertainment.”

TCL C2: The best in Android TV

TCL’s C2 TV is the latest Android M-powered TV that allows users to access a wide range of content and enjoy many functions including Google Play Store, games, music, movies, TV shows, Chromecast built-in, and voice search.

The C2 TV allows users to search and install their favorite Android apps to download movies, TV shows, music, and sports programs. It is complemented by a built-in Chromecast streaming capability allowing viewers to play their favorite video games and access preferred apps from mobile devices in the TV screens.

TCL’s C2 TV comes bundled with Netflix giving viewers a wide selection of programs to choose from. The Netflix application delivers TV and movie titles of up to 4k allowing viewing of thousands of contents. Its exclusive Netflix button directs users to the site with one click and the “T” button on the remote directs users to content express where TV channels and internet content are integrated so viewers can get what they want instantly.

Finally, TCL’s C2 Android TV delivers a stunning viewing experience with its HDR Pro, Wide Color Gamut (WCG) 4K UHD and Micro Dimming technologies. Superior sound is delivered via its front-facing Harman Kardon speakers and the Dolby Audio and Smart TV Volume that produces a studio-like sound quality.

TCL X3: TV gaming was never this exciting!

Another innovative offering is the TCL X3. Part of the premium XESS Series, this trailblazing TV combines many great features in one. It features a 65-inch Quantum Dot screen display and a curved body that highlights a sleek, modern and streamlined design that is slim and lacks edges.

It has a metal frame giving it a premium feel and look and showcases six circular Harman Kardon speakers in the front. Some units come with a game controller and two remote controls with one having a motion sensor.

The TCL X3 allows for superior resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels that allows users to play

4K videos easily. Its Quantum Dot display technology allows for better color accuracy and higher brightness making pictures sharp and showing clearer details.

The TCS X3 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and TV+OS 3.0 enabling users to access different applications from Google Play Store. It also features apps like Spotify, Netflix, YouTube, T-Launcher, GoLive TV and many others.

Finally, TCL’s X3 TV is powered by a 64-bit A53 quad-core processor, Mali T860 MP2 480 MHz GPU, 2.5GB RAM and 16GB worth of internal storage giving viewers the ability to launch and navigate various applications easily and seamlessly.

“The TCL C2 Android and TCL X3 TVs are just two of our cutting-edge products that will make the best Christmas gift this season giving families the chance to create touching moments in life and bring people together,” added Cai.

Founded in 1981, TCL—The Creative Life, is one of the leading global players in the audio-visual market. The company has invested extensively in research and development to bring the best design and performance on every device.

The company was recognized by International Data Group (IDG) as 2016-2017 Global Top 50 CE Brands and 2016-2017 Top 10 CE Brands from China. The company also won the Global Display Tech Innovation Award of the Year for TCL Quantum Dot TV.

Through its innovative products, it has successfully penetrated the global market establishing operations in 78 countries and regions around the world. TCL’s continued high-end product developments, such as the Quantum Dot, curved, 4K and large screen TVs, among others, putting it on par with other brands in the industry. In the first quarter of 2017, its LCD TV Sales Volume performance has improved by 38 percent, year-on-year.

