PH tax on sweet drinks could save lives – WHO

By CHARINA CLARISSE L. ECHALUCE

The World Health Organization (WHO) has commended the Philippines’ new tax provisions for sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) in the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act, saying this move could save people from diabetes and cardiovascular disease.



“The World Health Organization commends the Philippines as it passes a landmark law with new tax provisions for sugar-sweetened beverages. The Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act provides a R6 per litre tax (approximately 14 percent increase in price) for caloric and non-caloric sweetened beverages,” the WHO said in a statement.

“The initiative makes Philippines among the first countries in Asia to introduce SSB tax in their national agenda,” it added.

The health organization said evidence has shown that SSB tax can reduce consumption of sugars and help prevent overweight, obesity, and non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

In the Philippines, overweight and obesity rates have been steadily increasing; and diabetes and cardiovascular disease is now responsible for four out of every 10 deaths among Filipinos.

“With 87 percent of Filipinos suffering from tooth decay, the reduction of sugars intake will also reduce this risk. The revenue to be generated from the SSB taxation also has the potential to be utilized for health-promoting purposes,” the WHO said.

“Taxation of SSBs is a great step forward in protecting the health of Filipinos. Experience in other countries has shown positive results. Mexico, for instance, implemented 10 percent excise tax on SSBs in 2014 and demonstrated an average reduction of 7.6 percent in purchases of taxed beverages in its first two years of implementation. The reduction in consumption is predicted to have positive impacts on health outcomes and reductions in health care expenses in Mexico,” it further stated.

The WHO maintained that the tax on SSB will save many lives in the future.

“We congratulate the legislators and health advocates who together have worked hard during the past years to push the inclusion of SSB tax into law. This tax will save many lives over the next years,” it said.

