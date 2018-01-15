‘Thirsty protests’ – watermelon to blame

by Floro Mercene

Residents angered by persistent water shortages in southern Morocco have taken to the streets in a series of ‘thirsty protests’. The Desert town Zagora sits at the foot of Anti-Atlas Mountains and on the shore of the Draa Valley in South Eastern Morocco. Zagora falls within the harsh desert climate, which is characterized by a lack of rainfall and very high temperatures and drought for many years.



Last summer, people were going for days without tap water, while others didn’t have any for several hours each day. “We are out to protest against the scarcity of water in our city. The water that runs in our taps is extremely salty and undrinkable. The problem is, even if we were to subsist with salty water, it is itself not available. It takes up to one hour and a half to fill a bottle of 20 liters and the water bill is extremely high,” one protester told local media.

Zagora’s drinking water supply is produced from the underground resources. These water resources are in continuous decline due to their over-exploitation for agricultural use. Residents put the shortages roiling this arid region down to the overuse of sparse resources for agriculture, especially the cultivation of famous Zagora’s Watermelons. The production of one kilogram of watermelon costs 1120 liters of fresh water.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI called for the establishment of “a commission that will look at the issue with a view to finding an adequate solution in the coming months”. He also called for special “istisqa” prayers to be held as the country struggles with a prolonged period of drought. Istisqa prayers are special prayers in which worshippers beseech Allah to bless them with rain.

