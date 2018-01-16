Governor’s secretary shot dead

By MAR T. SUPNAD

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija – Gunmen shot dead the provincial governor’s secretary here, Sunday.

Sr. Supt. Eliseo Tanding, Nueva Ecija police director, has ordered an in-depth and thorough investigation on the shooting death of 38-year old Mary Anne Hernandez, Nueva Ecija Governor Czarina Umali’s secretary.



Wounded in the same attack that occurred at a gasoline station in Brgy. Marcos, was Hernandez’ husband, Carlito, 43.

According to Tanding, the couple were gassing up at the station when they were repeatedly shot by two assassins on-board a motorcycle without plate number.

Mary Anne died on the spot while Carlito is now recuperating at a hospital.

Scene of the Crime Operatives recovered seven fired cartridge cases and two fired bullets from a caliber .45 handgun at the crime scene.

The secretary’s cadaver has been brought to the Senior Citizen Funeral Parlor at Barangay Poblacion Sur, Talavera, Nueva Ecija for autopsy.

“We have created Task Force Hernandez for the immediate resolution of the case and we will exert all efforts to look into the bottom of this in order to put whoever is responsible behind the bars of justice. We will leave no stone unturned,” Tanding vowed.

