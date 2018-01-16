M for Martin, O for Ogie, R for Regine, E for Erik

3 SHARES Share Tweet

ACRONYM – Four outstanding balladeers make beautiful music come Feb. 10, 8p.m., at the Mall of Asia. They are Martin Nievera (Concert King), Ogie Alcasid (Songwriter), Erik Santos (Prince of Pop), and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid (Asia’s Songbird).



The concert is billed “#paMORE,” MORE being the acronym of their first names – as the head of Highspeed says so.

“#paMORE” as in more songs, laughter, and of course LOVE as Valentine (Feb. 14) nears.

•

FUN, FUN, FUN – Regine assures the night of Feb. 10 is filled with fun, “We will see to it that balladeers – as we all are – can be funny, riot even.”

Indeed, Regine is a “natural comedienne,” cracking jokes with the press… at times at her expense. Such a good sport.

Her husband, Ogie, is another “character” – dishing out funny lines with a straight face.

And, of course, Martin is another “riot act” – witty and chatty. The press loves him to death for being such a genuine person.

Well, Erik is the reserved type. But in the presence of Martin, Ogie, and Regine, Erik manages to crack a joke or two.

•

WHAT MORE – Asked them individually what more they can ask for, considering how blessed they are.

Regine felt she couldn’t ask for anything more. “Well, good health for the family and loved ones.”

Ogie wished, “Tuloy-tuloy ang mga concert sa buong Pilipinas. And yes, a stronger OPM…support from the government.”

Martin said it was not “I want more” but “I thank God for everything.” “Sana I’ll continue singing, performing until my senior years…and even beyond.”

Erik said having the chance to work with this three idols was more than enough. Someone from the press whispered, “The right love for Erik,” noting his affairs with Rufa Mae Quinto and Angelique Quinto didn’t work out. “Sana the next time totoo na.”

•

BACKSTAGE – “#paMORE” is produced by Anna Puno of Starmedia Entertainment and Cacai Mitra of I-Music Entertainment.

By the way, Cacai noted that mounting a concert is very, very, very expensive. How she wished companies would continue supporting Filipino artists.

Others backstage: stage direction Paolo Valenciano, musical direction Louie Ocampo and Raul Mitra.

Tickets are now available at SM Tickets (all branches) and online at www.smtickets.com (470-2222)

Related

comments