SC starts oral arguments on ML extension

By Rey G. Panaligan

The Supreme Court starts today the oral arguments on four petitions that challenged the constitutionality of the extension of martial law in Mindanao until Dec. 31, 2018.



After the arguments, the SC is expected to rule on the pleas for a Temporary Restraining Order contained in the four petitions which had been consolidated into one case.

The first petition was filed last Dec. 27 by a group of congressmen led by Albay Rep. Edcel C. Lagman. This was followed last Jan. 8 by the group led by Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate and Anakpawis Rep. Ariel Casilao.

Former Commission on Human Rights chairperson Loretta Ann Rosales filed the third petition while the fourth case was lodged by the group of former Commission on Elections chairman Christian Monsod.

All the petitions charged as unconstitutional the one-year extension of proclamation of martial law and the suspension of the privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus in a 240-27 vote of Congress last Dec. 13.

The petitioners told the SC that there were no factual and legal basis in the extension.

Solicitor General Jose Calida, in behalf of the government, sought the dismissal of the petitions for lack of merit.

