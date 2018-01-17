40 official bets of 2018 Bb. Pilipinas pageant revealed

The 40 official candidates of the 2018 Bb. Pilipinas beauty pageant were announced after a 13-hour screening held at the KiaTheater in Cubao, Quezon City early yesterday morning.



This year’s candidates are: Jerelleen Rodriguez, Jehza Huelar, Angelica Corbe, Juliana Kapeundl, Wynona Buot, Rosantonette Mendoza, Sigrid Grace Flores, Kristie Rose Cequeña, Enalouis Velasco, Ana Patricia Asturias, Muriel Orais, Angelie Aubrey Asuncion, Karen Gallman, Trixia Marie Maraña, Edjelyn Joy Gamboa, Janette Sturm, Sarah Margarette Joson, Janice Roman, Henna Kaizelle Nicole Cajandig, Eva Patalinjug;

Anjame Magbitang, Samantha Avestruz, Loren Artajos, Samantha Bernardo, Marie Sherry Ann Tormes, Katherine Ventura, Maria Andrea Verdadero Abesamis,

Patrizia Garcia, Mary Joy de Castro, Vickie Marie Milagrosa Rushton, Catriona Gray, Samantha Lemonon, Analiza Vizcarra, Kayesha Chua, Ma. AhtisaManalo,

Sophia Baino, Agatha Romero, Rose Marrie Murphy, Stephanie Joy Abellanida and Michele Gumabao.

From 78 candidates, the number of girls was trimmed down to 53 candidates. Following hours of deliberations that ended around 1 a.m., the 40 official candidates of the prestigious pageant were finally announced. The official numbers of the girls will also be announced later.

With Stella Marquez-Araneta, chairman of the Bb. Pilipinas Charities, Inc. as head of the screening committee, others who sat in the screening table were reigning Binibinis Miss Universe Philippines Rachel Peters, Bb. Pilipinas International Mariel de Leon, Bb Pilipinas Supranational Chanel Olive Thomas, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Elizabeth Clenci and Bb. Pilipinas Globe Nelda Ibe. Not present is Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental Katarina Rodriguez who is competing in Egypt.

The winners will represent the Philippines in various international pageants abroad namely Miss Universe, Miss International, Miss Supranational, Miss Grand International, Miss Globe and Miss Intercontinental.

Now on its 55th year, the grand coronation of the 2018 Bb. Pilipinas beauty pageant will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on March 18.

Prior to this, the official candidates will be presented to the press during a special show in February. Then the girls will also take part in the talent competition, parade of beauties, charity events and fashion show.

