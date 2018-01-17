Cavite massacre suspect charged

By Anthony Giron

IMUS, Cavite – The Cavite Provincial Prosecutor’s Office has filed in court the double murder case against suspect Ruel Galvan Cabatingan in connection with the death of Ruby Bella Gamos and her six-year-old daughter inside their apartment-type house in Kensington Subdivision-Phase I in Barangay Navarro, General Trias City.



Provincial Chief Prosecutor Gavino B. Mapanoo said on Tuesday that there was probable cause to indict the 36-year-old Cabatingan for two counts of murder with his admission and the circumstantial evidence gathered in the killing of Ruby, 36, and Shaniah Nicole.

Mapanoo said that the case was filed at the lone Regional Trial Court (RTC-Branch 23) in Trece Martires City.

The double murder case was filed by Marlon Gamos, 36, husband of Ruby and Virginia Chu, her mother. Marlon is an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who, at the time of the killings, was working in Middle East.

Cabatingan is reportedly a high school batch mate of Marlon. The suspect is also an alleged boyfriend of Ruby.

The suspect surrendered on Dec. 28, 2017 to police in Easter Samar, where he stayed after the killings. He gave up in the company of his brother.

Investigation showed that Cabatingan killed Ruby and her daughter one after the other pressing their faces against a pillow while on bed.

