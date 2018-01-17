One Minute Man

By Rica Cruz

Hi Ms. Rica:

May problem kasi ako. I don’t know why but feeling ko I am experiencing premature ejaculation. Whenever I masturbate or when someone goes down on me, isang minuto lang tinatagal ko kapag di ako nagmasturbate for one day man lang. Paano ko kaya patatagalin sarili ko para naman sana magenjoy partner ko?



Thank you,

Fast and Quick

Hello Fast and Quick

Well, walang mabilis na solusyon at sagot sa tanong mo. Premature ejaculation ang tawag sa paglabas ng ejaculate nang mabilis (approximately one minute after insertion of the penis), nang walang voluntary control. It is actually a common sexual dysfunction, lalo na for men younger than 40.

Anong pwedeng rason nito? Pwedeng overstimulation, sexual performance anxiety, at pwede ring stress. Sa ibang lalaki, premature ejaculation could be a conditioned response. Kunyari, during your early sexual encounters noong bata ka, nagmamadali ka palagi kaya mabilis ang paglabas ng ejaculate, pwedeng naging habit na sya na nadala mo hanggang pagtanda. Isa pang rason is the lack of awareness of the sensations that could lead to orgasm, kaya nahihirapan kang i-control and ejaculation.

Kung ano man ang rason for you, may mga solusyon na ginagamit in therapy na pwedeng makatulong. Two methods that you could read about is 1) the start-stop method; and 2) the squeeze method.

The start-stop method entails you to become more aware of how you feel before ejaculation. Kapag naramdaman mo na that you’re approaching orgasm, you have to stop stimulation. Kung baga, magpapahinga ka muna, kahit ilang segundo, para bumaba ang excitement. You may practice this method with your partner or when you’re alone.

The squeeze method naman is done by squeezing a part of the head of the penis. It is a bit difficult to describe it here, but if you go online and read on it, pwede mong gayahin. When you squeeze the head of you penis in a certain way, it will take away your desire for ejaculation, para hindi ka labasan agad.

Through practice, these techniques will help you have more control on your ejaculatory response. But again, hindi agad agad ang solusyon, kaya huwag ka magmamadali. Relax ka lang. Good luck! #takeitfromthesexymind

Love and lust,

Rica

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me atwww.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me on Twitter or Instagram: @_ricacruz.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

