Team Asia pads lead to 8

LUBAO, Pampanga – Team Southeast Asia sustained its form and carved out another 4-1 victory over Team Philippines in the best-ball format and built a huge eight-point cushion halfway through the Pradera Verde Ladies Challenge 2 at the Pradera Golf and Country Club here yesterday.



The visiting squad, composed of top jungolfers and amateurs from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, swept the last three matches in morning play with Malaysians Audrey Tan and Zulaikah Nasser and Charlayne Shing Ling securing a 2-up victory over Kristine Torralba, Laurea Duque and Kayla Nocum in the lone three-player match in the event.

Thais Phannarai Meesom-us and Pimkwan Chookaew also bested Yuka Saso and Tomi Arejola, 2&1, while Thai Prampun Kultida and Singapore’s Shannon Tan trounced Harmie Constantino an Annyka Cayabyab, 3&2, to deliver the goods for Team SEA.

Mikha Fortuna and Nicole Abelar ripped Thai Onkanok Soisuwan and Michela Tjan of Indonesia, 5&4, in the second match to draw level in the early going after Ashley Lau of Malaysia and Thai Pinkaew Trachuentong crushed Sofia Chabon and Bernice Ilas, 5&4.

Team SEA, banking on its superb putting, dominated the first day action, 7.5-2.5, toppling the hosts in the Scramble play, 3.5-1.5, before scoring a 4-1 rout in the alternate shot format.

And with its early romp in the second day of play, Team SEA could well be on its way to duplicating or surpassing its 19.5-10.5 romp in last year’s inaugurals of the event staged by Archen Cayabyab, Lubao Mayor Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab and coach Norman Sto. Domingo for the region’s rising and leading players.

The Filipinas hope to bounce back in the alternate shot, being played at presstime, and gain some momentum heading to today’s singles.

