The mercy of Jesus

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Gospel reading: MARK 3:7-12

Jesus withdrew toward the sea with his disciples. A large number of people followed from Galilee and from Judea.

Hearing what he was doing, a large number of people came to him also from Jerusalem, from Idumea, from beyond the Jordan, and from the neighborhood of Tyre and Sidon. He told his disciples to have a boat ready for him because of the crowd, so that they would not crush him. He had cured many and, as a result, those who had diseases were pressing upon him to touch him. And whenever unclean spirits saw him they would fall down before him and shout, “You are the Son of God.” He warned them sternly not to make him known.



PRESSING UPON HIM TO TOUCH HIM

Jesus’ fame has now become widespread so that people from various places come to him, especially to have their sick healed. As more and more people follow him, Jesus has to be “creative” in managing the large number who can potentially crush him as they are all intent to touch him. He becomes the object of many people’s hopes; on the other hand, his power is acknowledged even by the evil spirits.

In our time, characterized by so much suffering and evil, to whom are people turning? Many feel hopeless and despairing, with no one to cling to. May the Spirit touch them and come to know the Lord Jesus. May we, his disciples, become “multipliers” of Jesus’ presence, bringing the good news of hope to people in need.

Are we a source of hope for desperate people? In what ways?

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

Related

comments