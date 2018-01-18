‘What if? Life is but a Dream’ re-run on Jan. 19

DUE to success of its first run in December 2017, there would be a re-staging of “What if? Life is but a Dream,” a collection of four short plays, three of which were written and directed by Amcanians.



“Stolen Truth” written and directed by Patrixia Garcia is about a girl whose writing is influenced by her longing for her father. “Equally Important” written and directed by Michaela Palisoc is about the argument between the left and right sides of a girl’s brain as she deals with a lot of stress.

“Technalive” written and directed by Gianna Lallana is about the inescapable presence of technology and how two friends deal with it. “Oli Impan” written by Alberto Florentino, is a part of an anthology of the Philippine Literature and shows two children trying to deal with the harshness of reality during the Christmas Season.

The actors were trained and coached by husband and wife team of Tito, Jr. and Diana Cosejo.

The re-run will be staged on Friday, Jan. 19, 6 p.m., at the Alex Laserna Friendship Hall located at Atheneum Amcan School, Sea View Subdivision, San Rafael 2, Noveleta Cavite. For ticket inquiries call or text message 09176370808 or 09175211118.

