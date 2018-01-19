Palawan’s flying fox

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kim Atienza

PALAWAN has suddenly become the ‘in’ island to visit from among our more than 7,000 islands. But did you know the following bits and pieces of information about this famed island?



From afar the so-called Black Island looks black because the island is rich in limestone covered with decayed plants and other dead organisms. The local tribe of Tagbanua are the assigned keepers of Black Island since its declaration of ownership by Cultural Minorities in 1996.

•

Kaweg (Flying Fox) – Found in Tangtangen Island, there are about 4,000 of them in existence.

Dr. Mariano Roy Duya states that there are 2-3 species of flying foxes (Pteropusvampyrus).

Their primary source of food is fruits that are found in the island. The island has more than 200 hectares of mangrove in which they live. They are also known as fruit bats and are indigenous to southeast Asia.

There are 60 species of flying fox in the world; half of them are already in danger of extinction. They are protected by the natives to prevent them from extinction.

•

A trivia a day keeps the doctor away. Just as a man lifting weights exercise his body, a man who learns a trivia day by day manages to exercise one’s mind.

Think about it.

•

Noticed how our TV show, “Matanglawin,” has become star-studded lately?

Last Sunday, for instance, we had Kisses Delavin and the McLisse loveteam of McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson taking a mind-boggling numbers challenge that got them counting and re-counting.

Child star Awra Briguela showed his own dash of creativity while making himself a bento box.

We are grateful that “Matanglawin” was recently named “Hall of Famer” at the 3rd Global Innovative College (GCIC) Awards.

Catch us every Sunday, 9:45 a.m. on ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN HD. Watch online via iwantv.com.ph and skyondemand.com.ph

•

Send your questions on anything and everything to Kuya Kim through my Twitter account @kuyakim_atienza using #AlaminKayKuyaKim.

Ating tuklasin ang mga bagay-bagay na di niyo pa alam. Walang ’di susuungin, lahat aalamin. Ito po si Kuya Kim, Matanglawin, only here in TEMPO.

Related

comments