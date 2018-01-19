PBA: SMB eyes 4th win

Games Today

(Cuneta Astrodome)

4:30 p.m. – Blackwater vs GlobalPort

7 p.m. – NLEX vs San Miguel

Defending champion San Miguel is expected to give NLEX rookie Kiefer Ravena a stern test while seeking to remain unbeaten in four games tonight in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome.



The Beermen are hoping to succeed in their attempt to make things difficult for Ravena and the rest of the Road Warriors in the 7 p.m. match and maintain their status as the only team without a loss in the season-opening conference.

Ravena had 31 points in Sunday’s 105-97 loss to the Magnolia Hotshots at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, but equaling that mark will probably be easier said than done with Chris Ross and Alex Cabagnot likely to share responsibilities in making sure the former Ateneo star would be kept in check.

“Sometimes you have to pick your poison and they have five poisonous guys on the floor every single time. So you have to live with that, find a way to win,” said Ravena, referring to Ross, Cabagnot, Marcio Lassiter, Arwind Santos and June Mar Fajardo.

Though still far from the form that nearly won them a grand slam last season, the Beermen have found ways to maintain their perfect record, as evident in Saturday’s 88-76 win over TNT KaTropa in Iloilo City.

San Miguel left the Western Visayas city victorious with reserves Brian Heruela, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser and Von Pessumal complementing the team’s Fab Five in the fourth quarter after trailing for three-fourths of the contest.

Meanwhile, Blackwater tries to bounce back from Wednesday’s humbling loss to TNT when it faces a well-rested GlobalPort side in the opener at 4:30 p.m.

The Elite were sent crashing back to earth when they fell 92-83 to the KaTropa two nights ago at the Big Dome, failing to use the stunning 94-77 upset of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel to their advantage.

Instead of posting its best four-game start in franchise history, Blackwater dropped to a share of fourth to ninth places with TNT, NLEX, Alaska, Phoenix and Rain or Shine at 2-2.

“Pumasok siguro sa utak namin na kaya na namin yung ibang team,” said Elite center Poy Erram, who had 20 points and eight rebounds in the loss. “Nagalit si (Blackwater) coach Leo (Isaac) kasi hindi namin sinunod yung sistema. So next time, kailangan stick nalang kami sa system.”

The Elite are bracing for a tough battle with the Batang Pier, who last week scored their first victory of the conference at the expense of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters 78-70.

GlobalPort will be led by Stanley Pringle, who leads the league in scoring with an average of 29 points per game and hardworking Sean Anthony.

