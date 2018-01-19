PCCL: SSC makes it to Elite Eight

- Home
The NCR Qualifiers of the 2017-18 Philippine Collegiate Champions League ended with a bang as the San Sebastian Stags triumphed over the Colegio de San Lorenzo Griffins, 90-85, at the Jose Rizal University Gymnasium in Mandaluyong City Thursday afternoon, Jan. 18.
As expected, the two undefeated schools in the group stages went toe to toe all throughout. Neither team led by more than eight and the action remained intense. Stags star Michael Calisaan, who struggled shooting from the field, made the most from the free throw line – sinking both of his charities to give the Stags an 83-79 lead with 1:24 to play.
CDSL refused to go away lightly. Jan Dominic Formento nailed a three-point shot in the ensuing possession to push the Griffins to within one. In the end, San Sebastian made the plays that mattered most, converting from the charity stripe to seal the victory.
Most of San Sebastian’s starters finished in double digits and combined 60 points. It was a total team effort to make up for a struggling Calisaan.
The win means that the Stags have earned a spot to play in the PCCL Elite Eight where other top-ranked squads will compete in a single elimination tournament format to determine the country’s one true National Champion.
