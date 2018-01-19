Safe ka sa dry humping

By Rica Cruz

Hi Ms. Rica:

Kapag dry humping po ba, pwede nang mabuntis? Also, kapag doon po ako lumabas, pero hindi po pinasok sa loob, may chance po ba of her getting pregnant? Nakakapraning po kasi.



Help,

Dry and Wet Humper

Hello Dry and Wet Humper,

I get these types of question all the time: Pwede bang mabuntis kung nakadamit? Nakakabuntis ba kapag lumabas near the vagina? Now, we have to consider these as two different possibilities.

Dry humping, a form of “frottage,” is the act of rubbing bodies against each other to simulate sexual intercourse while clothed. Ibig sabihin, may nakaharang na damit between your genital area.

Dry humping is considered safe sex because there are no exchange of bodily fluids or skin to skin contact that could transmit STIs. Kissing is the only route for STIs to be transmitted.

Having said that, kung dry humping lang ang ginagawa niyo, kahit labasan ka, ay maliit na maliit ang possibilidad na ikaw ay makabuntis.

Now, for the second scenario. Ejaculating near the vagina could increase the possibility of your semen to get inside the vagina (as opposed to dry humping).

Hence, if this happens, may posibilidad na makabuntis ka. But it also depends on other factors. Other things that you need to consider when you think about pregnancy is the time of ovulation. May mga tao na iniisip na kung hindi naman nag-oovulate ang babae, it’s safe to ejaculate near her vaginal opening or inside her. This is not true.

Pwede kasing mabuhay ang sperm inside the vagina for three to five days. Kaya, kung nagovulate siya three to five days after your contact, then mayroong chance na mabuntis siya.

Kaya, para hindi ka na mapraning, I would suggest that you considering having safer sex. Kung hindi ka pa ready makabuntis, pwede kang gumamit ng condoms/birth control pills/patches/IUD etc. na mas effective na paraan para hindi mabuntis.

Or, you stick with the dry humping. That way, mas mae-enjoy niyong dalawa ang ginagawa niyo. Have fun!

#takeitfromthesexymind

Love and lust,

Rica

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me on Twitter or Instagram: @_ricacruz.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

