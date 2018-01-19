Tribute to six National Artists

TRIBUTE – Arts Month is celebrated in February…and should the movie industry decide to pay tribute to six directors named National Artists, Highspeed suggests some of their best films to be shown.



Asked friends from media and they came up with this line-up.

GERRY DE LEON – “El Filibusterismo,” “Banaue,” “Sandra Wong,” “48 Oras.”

(Too bad that a copy of “Daigdig ng mga Api” could no longer be found.)

BERT AVELLANA – “A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino,” “Anak Dalita,” “Badjao,” “Kundiman ng Lahi.”

EDDIE ROMERO – “Aguila,” “Ganito Kami Noon, Paano kayo Ngayon?,” “Banta ng Kahapon,” “Palaban.”

MANUEL CONDE – “Genghis Khan,” any of the “Juan Tamad” series,” “Ibong Adarna.”

(Like De Leon’s “Daigdig ng mga Api,” Condes’s “Ikaw Kasi” could no longer be traced.)

LINO BROCKA – “Maynila: Sa mga Kuko ng Liwanag,” “Bona,” “Insiang,” “Kapit sa Patalim,” “Ina, Kapatid, Anak,” “Jaguar.”

ISHMAEL BERNAL – “Himala,” “Relasyon,” “Pagdating sa Dulo,” “City After Dark,” “Nunal sa Tubig.”

JOINT – The tribute to the six National Artists can be a joint project of CCP, NCCA, MOWELFUND, Film Development Council of the Philippines.

Venues? Why not CCP, UP, Cinematheque, and a few commercial theaters in Metro Manila and key cities in the country, including Cebu and Davao.

