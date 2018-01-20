10 kids hurt in rifle grenade explosion

By FRANCIS T. WAKEFIELD

Ten chidren were hurt while playing with an explosive they discovered in Parang, Sulu on Thursday afternoon.



Reports coming from the Philippine National Police-Police Regional Office (PNP-PRO) in the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) identified the victims as Nur Aisha Mohammad, 9; Jamih Mohammad Jalmi, 5; Babi Hulami Palmanix 3; Julsipah Mirisah Amilita, 4; Sinta Palmatiya Bersalih, female, 7; Boboy Jariya Arah, 7; Madung Janariya Alihusman, 9, all residents of Barangay Kanaway Parang, Sulu and Babi Kamilita Sali, 6; Sidang Hansam Aldi, female, 10; and Lorita Sabdani Makahati, 8; female, all residents of Lunganguitong, Parang, Sulu.

The explosion happened in Barangay Kanaway, Parang, Sulu where initial investigation disclosed that the victims were allegedly playing at the seashore when they found a UXO (40-millimeter ammo) and brought it to a vacant nipa hut.

Once inside, the children then played with it when it suddenly exploded, hurting them in the process.

Parang Munipical Police Station (PMPS) personnel responded to the area of incident upon receipt of the information from a concerned citizen that an alleged explosion transpired thereat.

The victims sustained multiple injuries and were brought to the Parang District Hospital for medication. It was recommended that they will be transferred to another hospital.

