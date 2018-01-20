Make it brief!

PRE-MILLENNIAL – Long before the age of the millennial, young people then used words (expressions, terms) all their own. Some of these words have been forgotten, but a few remain in today’s lingo.



The mantra – if it can be called that – is: Make it brief!

Here they are as they come to mind…of this “ancient” columnist.

Laco – La Consolacion College along Mendiola, near Malacañang Palace. Dear friend Shirley Kuan is a graduate of Laco, where Wilson Lee Flores and Jerry Donato of Star currently teach.

Basti – San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Recto, a few blocks away from Laco. Scriptwriters Doy del Mundo and Senedy Que graduated valedictorians from Basti high. Alice Dixson finished college at Basti.

St. Scho – St. Scholastica’s College, whose products are called Colasas, like Marichu “Manay Ichu” Vera Perez Maceda, Tina Monzon-Palma, and Mitch Valdez.

HOW ABOUT – Yes, after schools, how about places?

Sanlo – San Lorenzo Village in Makati.

Dasma – Not far from Sanlo is Dasmariñas Village. Dasma refers only to the ritzy village and not Dasmariñas City in Cavite.

Makati Av – Makati Ave. is, of course, in Makati’s business district. Regal produced a movie titled “Makati Av,” directed by Joey Reyes and topbilled by Alma Moreno. It won an Urian (best picture), no less.

Kyusi – Quezon City. Quezon Av is, where else, in kyusi.

Munti – Muntinlupa, not the city but refers to the National Penitentiary located in, but of course, Munti.

Camanava – Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela.

Calabarzon – Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon.

Mimaropa – Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan.

PEOPLE – Guess you already know Guy & Pip and Vi & Bot.

Also Da King and Erap.

More people with short nicknames:

Agimat (Ramon Revilla Sr.), Daboy (Rudy Fernandez), Pidol (Dolphy), Ipe (Phillip Salvador), Osang (Rosanna Roces), Lata (Lorna Tolentino), Oro (Elizabeth Oropesa), Uge (Eugene Domingo), Lucky (Luis Manzano), Goma (Richard Gomez), Boyet (Christopher de Leon).

