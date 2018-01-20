PH democracy alive – Palace

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

Democracy is alive in the country, Malacañang declared yesterday, ahead of some media groups’ planned Black Friday protest against threats to press freedom and other civil liberties.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque affirmed that the Palace respects the right of people to hold such street demonstration and air their grievances.

“This evening’s Black Friday Protest for Freedom, organized by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, is a testament that freedom is alive and democracy is alive in the Philippines,” Roque said.

“The Palace position on the matter remains clear and consistent: We allow public displays of constructive criticism as part of full exercise of the protesters’ rights to express their grievances,” he said.

Roque said authorities would observe maximum tolerance and “respect the protesters’ right to peaceful assembly.”

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines yesterday planned to stage a protest action against the government’s alleged threats to press freedom following the government’s closure order on Rappler, an online news website.

The group has encouraged journalists and other freedom-loving citizens to wear black and join the rally at the Boy Scout Circle on Tomas Morato Ave., Quezon City at 6 p.m.

President Duterte recently denied he was stifling press freedom following the Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision revoking the license of Rappler, saying he had nothing to do with the ruling.

The President, however, lashed out at the online media outfit for being a “fake news outlet,” saying its articles were “rife with innuendos and pregnant with falsity.”

He also slammed other media outfits being used by their “elite” owners to protect their interests. “It’s not a question of press freedom. It’s a question of abuse and protection by the elite of this country who hold the power,” he said.

Related

comments