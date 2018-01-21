3 killed in shootout

By MALU CADELINA MANAR

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Two men were killed here after engaging police in a shootout early morning Friday.

Superintendent Ramel Hojilla, Kidapawan City police director, identified the two fatalities as Aljiver Gerosaga and John Hermie Estopacia, both residents of Barangay Saguing, Makilala.



Prior to engaging authorities in a gunbattle, the two allegedly shot dead 16-year old Noa Capulong.

Hojilla, citing as basis the report of their police investigation unit, said Capulong was shot by Gerosaga on the head and chest while onboard a tricycle parked along Quezon Boulevard here.

Gerosaga tried to flee the area via a motorbike driven by Estopacia but the two were met with a hail of bullets from patrolling policemen, eventually succumbing to multiple gunshot wounds.

A bystander, identified as Evanuel Sahid-Sahid, 25, was rushed to the hospital after being seriously injured by a stray bullet, reports said.

