Ex-cop wanted for murder falls

By MIKE U. CRISMUNDO

Camp Colonel Rafael C. Rodriguez, Butuan City – After several years in hiding, a former police officer wanted for murder was finally arrested by operatives of Butuan City Police Office (BCPO) on Friday.



Chief Supt. Noli A. Romana, regional director of the Northeastern Mindanao Police Regional Office, identified the suspect as Police Officer 2 Reynaldo De Castro, 53, formerly of the Caloocan City Police District.

The suspect, he said, was completely surprised when elements of BCPO stormed his safe house at around 11:30 a.m.

Romana said De Castro’s arrest was based on the strength of a warrant issued by Judge Luisito Sardillo of the Regional Trial Court Branch 125, Caloocan City.

De Castro, who entered the Integrated National Police in 1989, is the suspect in the alleged killing of couple, Isidro and Letecia Centeno, as with their son, Servando, on Dec. 25, 2004.

