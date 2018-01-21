PBA: Ginebra faces Alaska; TNT vs Meralco

Games Today

(Ynares Center, Antipolo City)

4:30 p.m. – TNT KaTropa

vs Meralco

6:45 p.m. – Alaska vs Ginebra

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel looks to finally get its swagger back after last week’s stunning loss while testing the mettle of streaking Alaska tonight in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.



The 6:45 p.m. contest will see whether coach Tim Cone and the rest of the Kings have learned their lesson from their 94-77 loss to the Blackwater Elite last Jan. 12 after two straight below-par victories to open the conference.

Ginebra hopes to use that defeat as a wake-up call to regain the form that made them champions of last season’s Governors’ Cup as it looks to remain within earshot of league-leader San Miguel and its perfect 4-0 record.

LA Tenorio, Greg Slaughter and Japeth Aguilar lead the charge for the Kings as they try to shut down an Aces side which won two in a row after a 0-2 start.

Alaska overcame a closely-fought first half before rolling past Kia, 102-65, with rookie Jeron Teng pacing the team with 23 points in another impressive showing at this early point of his PBA career.

Teng will have his hands full against a talented Ginebra squad that may insert Kevin Ferrer or Scottie Thompson in hopes of shutting down the former La Salle star.

TNT KaTropa and Meralco meet in the first game at 4:30 p.m. as they try to climb up in the standings after inconsistent starts in the tournament.

The KaTropa improved to 2-2 with a 92-83 triumph over Blackwater Wednesday after rallying from a 10-point deficit in the second quarter behind Jayson Castro, Troy Rosario, RR Pogoy and Kelly Williams.

Meralco plays for the first time since in 12 days but has lost two straight against San Miguel (103-97) last Dec. 27 and Alaska (103-98) last Jan. 9.

The Bolts are near the bottom of the standings with a 1-2 record, only ahead of tailender Kia.

